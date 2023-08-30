The Nigerian stock market has reached a new level as investors' confidence growth on the back of reforms

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Femi Otedola reaped substantially from this market surge

President Bola Tinubu since assuming office has introduced some bold reforms especially the abolition of costly fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple exchange rates

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nigerian stock market all share index (ASI), which measures the overall performance of equities, hits its highest level since 2008.

Data from Nigerian Exchange showed that The ASI rose by 0.51 percent to 66,490.34 basis points on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 66,151.38 recorded the previous day.

Nigerian stocks have risen since President Bola Tinubu introduced several reforms. Photo credit: George Osodi

Source: Facebook

The last time the Nigerian stock market ASI crossed 66,000 was 15 years ago on 5 March 2008.

The index has also returned 29.7 percent since the beginning of the year, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This implies that investors in Nigerian equities have earned about N8.3 trillion in capital gains so far this year

Also, checks by Legit.ng show that on Tuesday, NGX Market capitalisation(the total value of all shares) climbed to N39.7 trillion from the N36.2 trillion reported at the previous session.

This represents a N185.51 billion gain for investors after 8 hours of trading on Tuesday.

Top five gainers on Tuesday

Flour Mills - 10% appreciation, closing at N33.

Champion Breweries - 10% increase, ending trade at N3.19.

NASCON - Rose to N54.10, a 10% gain.

Dangote Sugar - Went up by 10% to N57.45.

NAHCO - Climbed 10% to reach N22.10.

Top five losers on Tuesday

CWG - Leading the losers, declined 10% to close at N4.05.

Linkage Assurance - Shed 10% to end trade at N0.90.

Chellarams - Fell to N3.57, losing 9.9%.

Prestige - Slid to N0.46, experiencing a 9.8% depreciation.

UPL - Closed at N2.15, marking a 9.7% decrease.

Dangote Cement claims top spot, MTN follows on list 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Dangote Cement has emerged as the most valuable company in Nigeria by Market capitalisation as of the end of July 2023.

According to data from the Nigerian exchange, Dangote cement overtook telecom giant MTN, which occupied the top spot in the previous month.

Investopedia defines Market capitalisation as how much a company is worth as determined by the stock market. It is calculated by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by the current market value of one share.

Source: Legit.ng