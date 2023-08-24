FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest Young Stakeholders Forum is appealing for a young Ministry of Youth Development nominee.

This is on the heels of the vacant seat of the Minister of Youth Development following a last-minute reshuffling by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of the ministerial inauguration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu left the Ministry of Youth Development vacant on the eve of the ministerial inauguration. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As contained in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, August 24, the forum recommended some young and vibrant APC members from all six states in the southwest region.

Below is the complete list according to states.

Ekiti and Ondo

1. Seun Olufemi-White: A vital Renewed Hope youth movement member and close ally of the President's son, Seyi Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Ayodele Olawande: The APC State Youth Leader in Ondo State

Osun and Oyo

3. Bolaji Afeez Repete: Former Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC

4. Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi: A prince of Ogbomoso and party stakeholder from Oyo state.

5. Titilope Ayoka Gbadamosi: An active party member in Oyo, who also vied for the position of Zonal Youth Leader at the last APC National Convention.

6. Ademola Adeyeye: A leading young party member in Osun.

Lagos and Ogun

7. Abdullahi Dayo Israel: The current APC National Youth Leader who, insiders say, has been actively lobbying for the position.

8. Bayo Adenekan: A rallying point for young people in Ogun state who served as an adviser to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his first term.

9. Dr. Seriki Muritala: A medical doctor and current youth leader of the APC in Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng