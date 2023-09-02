The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has taken a fresh twist

It was gathered that Shaibu's office will be relocated outside the Government House in Benin City, the state capital

This development is coming days after Obaseki ordered the sack of media aides attached to his deputy

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Edo state, Benin City -The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has taken another action against his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

As reported by The Punch, Shaibu's office will be relocated to a building outside the Government House in Benin City.

Philip Shaibu's office to be relocated outside Government House Photo Credit: Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

The new office, which is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House, used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office.

It was gathered that a signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ongoing renovation at Shaibu's new office

Renovation work has commenced on the building and compound as people were seen working there on Friday, September 1.

One of the workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday as agreed. I do not know how the signboard got to the entrance of the building and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for.”

When contacted to speak about the relocation of the deputy governor’s office, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “If there is a government signboard saying so, then it must be so.”

Obaseki sacks deputy governor's media aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki sacked the media crew attached to Shaibu.

Chris Nehikhare, the state's commissioner for communication and orientation, in a statement on Monday, August 28, said Shaibu had been directed to henceforth request media coverage from the Ministry of Communication and Orientation.

"Shaibu plans coup against me": Obaseki tells PDP leaders

Obaseki had accused Shaibu of planning a coup against him to become the state governor.

Obaseki, while addressing some PDP loyalists, disclosed that he began to doubt the loyalty of Shaibu when he was working for another candidate, aside from his, as speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The governor said that the claim that there have been moves to impeach him as deputy governor was false and that he would not talk much about it since the matter is in court.

Source: Legit.ng