Claims on social media that the Kogi State University (KSU) feeds its students “soup and fufu” before morning lectures have been fact-checked

Students from the school confirmed that the images used to corroborate the claim were not recent

Likewise, the school's management disclosed that the institution has never implemented a “free food policy"

Anyigba, Kogi state - Some social media users have claimed that the Kogi State University (KSU) now serves “fufu and soup” as breakfast to its students before lectures.

Two pictures of undergraduates with their plates of “fufu” in a hall accompanied the claim. Fufu is a starchy food consumed in parts of West and Central Africa. It is made from cassava.

It is not true that the Kogi State University feeds its students “soup and fufu”. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credits: @DMKITCHEN_, @WilsonKogi

Kogi university not giving students free fufu

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @Iamheddie, wrote on Monday, August 26:

"How Kogi State University feed their students with Soup and Fufu before morning lectures everyday. Can your school do this?"

@3_digitals24747 repeated the claim on Wednesday, August 30.

How true is the claim that the Kogi State University is giving students free food? A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, checked.

The platform said it contacted several students from the school, and they confirmed the claim to be false.

Dr Adetunji Adegoke, the dean of student affairs at the university also discredited the circulating narrative.

According to Dubawa, Dr Adegoke noted that the institution does not run a 'free food policy', stressing that students are responsible for sourcing their meals.

His words:

“We don’t operate any free food policy or run any cafeteria. They are all run independently, and they have a standard cafeteria here and there. Is there any university operating a free food policy?”

