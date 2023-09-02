The reason why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spent just 2 years 4-year course at Chicago State University has emerged

A media scholar, Farooq Kperogi, said Tinubu spent just 2 years at CSU because he transferred from Richard J. Daley College

Kperogi said he can confidently confirm that President Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University in 1979

Chicago, United States - A Nigerian professor based in the United States (US) Farooq Kperogi, has revealed why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spent just 2 years for a 4-year course at Chicago State University.

Kperogi said he is confident that President Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Professor Farooq Kperogi says Tinubu spent 2 years at CSU because he transferred from Richard J. Daley College Photo Credit:@farooqkperogi/@officialABAT

The Professor of Journalism and Emerging Media at Kennesaw State University's School of Communication and Media said President Tinubu attended CSU for two years and graduated in 1979.

Why Tinubu Spent 2 Years at Chicago State University

In his weekly column, Kperogi said President Tinubu spent 2 years for a 4-year course at Chicago State University because he transferred his two years of college credit from Richard J. Daley College to CSU.

“His study at CSU—a four-year, state-funded, historically Black university—was shortened because he transferred two years’ worth of college credit from Richard J. Daley College, a community college (equivalent to a diploma-awarding institution in Nigeria) in Chicago, which started life as William J. Bogan Junior College in 1960, got renamed Southwest College in 1970, and got renamed yet again as Richard J. Daley College in 1976.”

