Nigerian businessman, Tony Elumelu has reacted to the alleged appointment as the governor of the CBN

The billionaire businessman took to his social media page to debunk the report that President Bola Tinubu appointed him

Elumelu disclosed on Friday, September 1st that the report is false and Tinubu is not considering him as a replacement for Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN boss

Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, has denied a report that he is being lined up as the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Elumelu says Tinubu is not considering him to be the next CBN governor. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @TonyOElumelu

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 1st, 2023, the billionaire businessman joked about the viral report and described it as false.

"LOL. No, please. This is false news! ," Tony Elumelu tweeted.

Nigerians react as Tony Elumelu denies being lined up as next CBN gov

@lugiboss tweeted:

"Billionaire dey explain.

"If you like no open mouth explain yourself oo."

@Esquire207 tweeted:

"Imran is now global. Even billionaire have to come and explain."

@ApaseAngel28391 tweeted:

"Ha! we were already rooting for you."

@CryptoStarterTV tweeted:

"It can be true without you knowing sir.

"But I'm glad you consider it false."

@roland_soli tweeted:

"The debunking was personal."

@OUTRIGHTJOE tweeted:

"I respect your humility, friendship and loyalty to everyone."

@Folasheycrown22 tweeted:

"I trust you my daddy."

