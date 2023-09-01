Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed how he wants to be honoured on his 57th birthday which is slated for Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Shettima urged his friends and political allies to refrain from “placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilising paid channels to convey greetings for his birthday

He urged them to contribute to the betterment of society by donating to charity organizations in need on the occasion of his special day

State House, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged friends and political allies not to place adverts in his honor on the occasion of his 57th birthday celebration.

Shettima, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, August 31st, told friends and political allies to avoid placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilising paid channels to convey greetings for his birthday on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.

He said the decision was made “in the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance.”

"I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings."

Source: Legit.ng