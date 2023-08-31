A journalist was beaten inside Adamawa State government House in Yola, for criticising Governor Ahmadu Fintiri

The journalist, identified simply as Ibrahim Mista Ali, was attacked by a thug over unfavourable news publications

It took the intervention of security personnel before the journalist was released by Hamidu Mukhtari, the thug

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adamawa State, Yola - Hamidu Mukhtari, a suspected political thug popularly known as Dogo, did the unthinkable on Thursday, August 31st.

A journalist received the beating of his life inside Adamawa Government House. Photo credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that the thug molested a journalist inside the Adamawa State government House in Yola.

The journalist, Ibrahim Mista Ali, was said to have been attacked after criticising the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Details that led to the journalist attack in Adamawa state

Ali was on official duty to cover a press briefing by the secretary to the government, Awwal Tukur, when he was manhandled by Dogo, who had on two previous occasions threatened to deal with him for publishing unfavorable materials.

“He slapped me, punched me twice and then dragged me by the neck in the presence of security personnel who then intervened and pleaded with him to release me. He had threatened to deal with me for covering the opposition”, the journalist stated.

Is bandit leader governor in Niger state? Police reveal truth

In another development, The Niger State Police Command has reacted to a recent development threatening Governor Mohammed Umar Bago's supreme powers in the state.

The spokesman for the command, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, August 25, disclosed that no bandit is a “governor” in the state.

The police made this assertion while reacting to the media reports claiming that a bandit leader, Dogo Geide, had announced himself to be the governor of Niger state.

Nigerian Army gives 1 crucial command to terrorists, bandits

The Nigerian Army has given a crucial order to terrorists and bandits especially those in the Northwestern region of the country.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut, urged all terrorists and bandits to surrender as there will be no negotiation with those who threaten the nation’s peace.

Mutkut stated this while addressing journalists after Inaugurating RSM House at the 1 Brigade Cantonment in Gusau

Source: Legit.ng