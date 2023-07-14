Terrorists and bandits have been warned to come out from their hidings in the forest and surrender

Major General Godwin Mutkut gave the warning, adding that the Nigerian Army will not negotiate with any terrorist or bandit

Mutkut disclosed that the troops have been hitting on the insurgents and dislodging them from their hideouts

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian Army has given a crucial order to terrorists and bandits especially those in the Northwestern region of the country.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut, urged all terrorists and bandits to surrender as there will be no negotiation with those who threaten the nation’s peace, Channels Television reported.

Mutkut stated this while addressing journalists after Inaugurating RSM House at the 1 Brigade Cantonment in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

He added that the army has continued to give the terrorists a tough time and their only option is to drop their arms and surrender to the troops.

“Nobody negotiated with them before they entered the bush, now that the fire is hitting them, they want to negotiate, well I won’t call it negotiation, they should just come out and surrender, negotiation is a trap they have done it in the past and it did not yield any result, so why still repeating the same mistakes again.”

The Commander disclosed that despite the rains, the troops have continued to invade trouble places and dislodge terrorists from their hideouts in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Tsafe, Dansadau and other areas in Zamfara State

He added that:

“Before now there are plenty places that we have not entered but as it is now, despite the rain we are going places where the bandits are not expecting, giving them bloody nose, if they want to survive, they should just surrender.”

He advised District Heads and communities to form groups that will protect their area when there is a distress call before the arrival of the troops as bandits have resulted in hitting on soft targets, especially on the sight of innocent citizens in the villages or Highways.

