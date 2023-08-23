Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, filed a court petition challenging the outcome of February’s disputed poll

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Atiku Abubakar approached the court to challenge the outcome of the election won by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Apostle Tony Anthony, from Bende in Abia state, has released a prophecy, saying Messrs Atiku and Obi would be defeated in court

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Souls For Christ Ministry, Apostle Tony Anthony, has said he sees the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) upholding President Bola Tinubu’s presidential victory.

Apostle Anthony, in a prophecy shared via his known Facebook page recently, said the court’s verdict nonetheless, “I saw a humiliating force moving Tinubu out of power”.

Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Tribunal will uphold Tinubu's victory', cleric

The cleric released other gloomy prophecies about Nigeria.

He wrote:

“Prophecy: I saw unrest in Nigeria.

“I saw parents stopping their children from attending school. I saw government and private workers stopping work.”

He continued:

“I saw the election petition tribunal upholding Tinubu's presidential victory. I saw a humiliating power (force) moving Tinubu out of power.”

He added:

“I saw Nigeria in a very deplorable state. I saw the presidential seat being vacate (sic) and I saw men with different kinds and colors of attire struggling for it.

“I saw foreign intervention in Nigeria.

“I saw Tinubu went (sic) into hiding. I saw sea storms roaring over Nigeria.

“All these will happen in a swift between the time of 3 and 7 as I saw it written saying, 3 times in 7 days meaning in a space of 21 days as I was interpreted to.

"And I saw a group of people mainly children and women under broken building shielding cruel tears.”

The man of God concluded:

“The Lord is extremely angry with Nigeria leaders."

