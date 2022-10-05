The police service commission has approved the dismissal of 7 senior police officers from the force over gross misconduct

A CSP, one SP and five ASPs are the 7 senior officers that have been suspended from the Nigerian police force

However, the commission did not publish the names of the affected officers in its statement from the ongoing plenary of PSC

FCT, Abuja - No less than 7 senior police officers have been dismissed by the police service commission (PSC) over gross misconduct.

This happened simultaneously when 10 other senior officers were reduced in ranks, The Nation reported.

Police dismissed 7 senior police officers, reduce 10 others in rank

Source: Twitter

The commission took the steps at its ongoing 15th plenary meeting that is expected to come to an end tomorrow.

Details of the sacked senior police officers

The affected officers included a chief superintendent of police (CSP), one superintendent of police (SP) and five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs).

However, the commission did not disclose the names of the affected officers.

The PSC’s head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Tuesday, October 4, revealed that an SP was also retired in the interest of the public.

According to the statement, the plenary was presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (retd) and considered all the 47 pending disciplinary matters (PDMs) before the commission.

How many officers police have reduced their ranks?

The commission reduced the ranks of one CSP to an SP, three SPs to DSPs, and two DSPs to ASPs.

The commission further reduced the ranks of four ASPs to Inspectors.

The statement reads in part:

“Ten senior police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner (ACP), a Chief Superintendent (CSP), a Superintendent (SP) and two Deputy Superintendents (DSPs), were given the punishment of severe reprimand. Five Assistant Superintendents (ASPs) were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

“Thirteen officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning while four officers were exonerated."

