Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three officers attached to a popular All Progressives Congress (APC) praise singer, Dauda Adamu Kahutu, also known as Rarara over a sporadic shooting incident.

The officers' dismissal, Daily Trust reports was announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, April 13.

Adejobi confirming the decision of the Force said the officers were dismissed for wasting live ammunition while escorting Rarara in Kano.

The police escort had earlier been captured in a video firing live ammunition in the air as the APC praise singer headed to his parked vehicle in an unknown location in Kano city.

Continuing on the dismissal of the errant officers, Adejobi said that complaints and findings on the video which was widely circulated on Friday, April 7, showed high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano.

Adejobi added that a follow-up and trial of the officers by the Force Provost Marshal led to the dismissal of the officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano.

He said:

“The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children.

"The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions. Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures.”

