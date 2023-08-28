President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed what he wants from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike to deliver the metro line project in the nation’s capital.

Tinubu told Wike not to give him land if he asked for any but to make sure he delivered the metro line as he would love to ride in it, TheCable reported.

If I ask for free land don’t give me -Tinubu

“I can see our chief host, the landlord of Abuja. Stick at it, I want to ride on your on your metro line. If I ask for free land don’t give me but deliver the metro line for the good and greatest number of Nigerians."

Wike moves to restore Abuja Rail Transit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said his administration will instantly begin to revive the abandoned Abuja light rail system and get it working in a few months.

He disclosed this during his inspection of the rail and the rail stations as he lamented the state of the infrastructure.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Abuja Rail Transit in July 2018, but it failed to take off.

Abuja areas mapped for demolition

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that 30 areas in Abuja might be affected by demolishing illegal structures.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had also vowed that illegal structures in green areas of Abuja would be flattened.

According to the FCTA, 6,000 buildings had been mapped out in their last survey for demolition, and more might still be affected.

What Abuja residents are saying about Wike

Legit.ng reported that residents of Abuja have started expressing their thoughts on the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu inaugurated him.

On Monday, August 21, Wike informed Abuja residents of his plans to revitalise the city and return it to its status as a model metropolitan city.

The former Rivers State governor reeled out his plans, which range from demolishing structures distorting the master plan of Abuja, revitalising the urban transport system, and banning motorcycles and tricycles, among others.

Source: Legit.ng