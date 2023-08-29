FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu are billed this year's Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) conference

President Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the two-day event scheduled to be held in September 2023

The chairman of the consultative committee for the conference, Bukola Smith, confirmed this development on Monday, August 28

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike will participate at the 16th annual conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

President Tinubu and two of his top ministers will attend the 2023 Banking and Finance conference in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Wale Eduna

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that the country director of the World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri, and other top industry stakeholders will also grace the event.

The chairman of the consultative committee for the conference, Bukola Smith, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday, August 28.

According to Smith, the two-day event scheduled for September 2023, in Abuja, would be inaugurated by President Tinubu, while the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, would deliver a special goodwill message, Daily Independent repprt added.report

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The keynote address would be presented by the Chaudhuri.

The conference’s discussions and resolutions aimed to shape the financial services industry’s role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth, empowerment, and stability.

"We'll not borrow to finance economy": Finance minister Wale Edun says

The Nigerian government says it does not intend to borrow from any local or foreign organisation following its subsidy removal from petrol and the multiple exchange rate unification.

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, revealed this at the end of the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Edun revealed that the proceeds from the subsidy removal would be rechanneled into various sectors to boost government revenue and improve the business climate for local and foreign investors.

Adesina meets Tinubu in Paris, makes 1 strong promise

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has applauded the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu toward building a strong economy for the country.

Adesina, who met with President Tinubu during the new global finance pact summit in Paris, France, said the African Development Bank will support Tinubu’s vision for the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng