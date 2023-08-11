Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of planning a coup against him to become the governor of the state

Obaseki, while addressing some PDP loyalists, disclosed that he began to doubt the loyalty of Shaibu when he was working for another candidate, aside from his, as speaker of the state House of Assembly

The governor said that the claim that there have been moves to impeach him as deputy governor was false and that he would not talk much about it since the matter is in court

Benin, Edo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has taken a new dimension as Governor Godwin Obaseki raised the alarm over a coup allegedly planned by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, against him, adding that he was deprived of his constitutional role.

In a video posted by AIT on Twitter, Obaseki said the Constitution made him the governor, and it did not provide for the office of the co-governor but a deputy governor who adheres to the directive of his boss.

Godwin Obaseki raises alarm over plot to impeach him Photo Credit: Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki that immediately after the 2023 general election, he had a meeting with Shaibu, knowing that the next election would be the governorship election in the state, but he informed him (Shaibu) that it was important for them to solidify the PDP and that it was too early to start campaigning.

How my deputy plot to impeach me, Governor Obaseki reveals

The governor said his deputy has never approached him and informed him about his ambition to succeed him (Obaseki). Meanwhile, he said he was consulting.

He alleged that his deputy collaborated with some members of the All Progressives Congress in the state house House of Assembly during the speakership election of the house and wondered why the deputy governor would want another speaker outside the governor's wish.

Obaseki said:

"Deputy governor has become so desperate to take over that he would do anything, including a coup against his governor."

Source: Legit.ng