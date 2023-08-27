The 2023 general election saw the emergence of the "third force" in the Nigerian political space, creating a significant threat for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and trying to scheme out the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from its strongest zone.

Many political pundits have referred to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the third force, considering their success in the last general election.

Why Labour Party is referred to as the third force

The Labour Party won a reasonable number of seats in the Senate and House of Representatives while its presidential candidate, Obi, defeated President Bola Tinubu in his Lagos base.

Also, the Labour Party became a threat to the PDP in the Southeast, a region considered the stronghold of the leading opposition.

The remarkable success gave the Labour Party the status of the third force. However, within 100 days of the new democratic dispensation that began on Monday, May 29, the tribunal sacked two elected lawmakers.

They are listed below:

Ngozi Okolie

Okolie was sacked as a member of the House of Representatives representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency on the Labour Party platform on Monday, July 24, barely two months after the 10th national assembly was inaugurated.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Delta State sacked Okolie on the ground that he was not a member of the Labour Party when the party nominated him and, therefore, declared Ndudi Elumelu, the candidate of the PDP, who came second in the election, as the winner of the poll.

Seyi Sowunmi

Sowunmi became the second victim who was sacked within 100 days in office on Thursday, August 25, by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos.

The lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos in the House of Representatives was sacked for the same reason Okolie's victory was nullified by the Tribunal sitting in Delta State.

