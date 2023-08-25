Hannatu Musawa, the newly inaugurated minister of art, culture and creative economy has not reacted to the recent NYSC allegations

In fact, the management of NYSC on Thursday, August 24, confirmed that indeed the new minister is a serving corps member

Meanwhile, Musawa has faced a heavy backlash in the nation's polity, for allegedly not having a NYSC certificate

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's minister of art, culture and creative economy, is truly, a serving corps member.

NYSC confirms Barrister Hannatu Musawa is still a serving corps member, she kept mute. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Hannatu Musawa

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed that Hannatu Musawa is still doing her one-year mandatory service to the nation.

This follows a claim by a civil society organisation, that Musawa is undertaking the one-year mandatory youth service scheme while she is still a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Eddy Megwa, director of press and public relations at the NYSC headquarters, confirmed to The Cable on Thursday, August 24, that the minister is a corps member.

Despite her ministerial role under President Tinubu’s cabinet, the NYSC verified her participation in the one-year youth service scheme.

“Yes she is a serving corp member,” Megwa wrote in a message to TheCable when he was contacted for enquiries.

Tinubu's minister ignores allegations

When contacted by The Cable, Musawa did not answer calls put through her mobile phone, nor did she reply to messages sent to get her response.

Group alleged Hannatu Musawa to be serving NYSC member

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has been accused of serving as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member before her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Arise TV online, the allegation was made by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), which decried the legality of her appointment.

The group alleged that the minister is serving in Ebonyi State but abandoned it for a ministerial appointment for which she is not legally eligible.

