The court of appeal in Benin City, the capital of the Edo State, has confirmed that Barrister Julius Abure remained the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

According to The Sun, Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, August 14.

In a unanimous decision, Justices Theresa Ngolika Abadua, Fatima Akinbami and Justice Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi dismissed the appeal in the case of Lucky Shaibu v. Julius Abure & 5 ORS (Appeal No: CA/B/93/2023).

According to Ifoh, one Lucky Shauibu claimed to be a member of the Labour Party executive in Ward 3 in the Esan North East local government area of Edo State, announced the suspension of Abure from the Labour Party.

The spokesperson of the Labour Party said Justice Abadua, in his lead judgment, affirmed the ruling of the High Court in Edo State and noted that it was not right for one man to suspend the national chairman.

According to the ruling, articles 13 and 17 of the Labour Party's constitution, as well as the external electoral act of 2022, particularly when the appeal court has been described by the party as unknown.

Ifoh said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The court unanimously nullified the earlier suspension and all actions taken against Comrade Julius Abure and the party arising from the purported suspension.”

Source: Legit.ng