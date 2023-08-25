New development has sprung up following the visit of NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to President Bola Tinubu

Kwankwaso met with President Tinubu to discuss issues of national interest at the Presidential Villa

The visit is coming after the alleged merger of Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi over a possible re-run election

State House, Abuja -The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This development came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar visited Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso visits President Tinubu Photo Credit:@SaifullahiHon

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso visits President Tinubu

Kwankwaso visited President Tinubu to discuss issues of national interest at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, August 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was contained in a statement issued by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan via his Twitter page @SaifullahiHon

"National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party @OfficialNNPPng, Sen. @KwankwasoRM

"PhD FNSE, today, (24th August 2023), met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Federal Republic of Nigeria, on issues of national interest."

Analyst reveals alleged reason Atiku visited Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed the reason why the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, visited his counterpart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The former Kano state governor, Kwakwaso, announced Atiku's visit via his Twitter page earlier.

Why Kwankwaso met with Tinubu in France, Aso Villa

Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Lagos state House of Assembly candidate for the Ikorodu Constituency 1 during the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, August 9, said Rabiu Kwankwaso is only concerned about the nation.

Recall that Kwankwaso unsuccessfully ran for president of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP.

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso open merger talks

Amid speculations that the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal might resort to a re-run election, the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi have open talks for a merger.

The conversations between the presidential bannermen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) have been ongoing in the background for a while.

Buhari’s former aide reacts to Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso’s alleged merger

Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on digital communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the speculated merger of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi.

The trio are the presidential bannermen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng