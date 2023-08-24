President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the delegation of the leaders of the Islamic scholars to the Niger Republic for another round of negotiation with the military junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

The President came to the conclusion after meeting with the Islamic leaders known as the Ulama under the leadership of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a tweet by NTA on Thursday, August 24.

Source: Legit.ng