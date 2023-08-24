Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: President Tinubu Sends Negotiation Team to Niger Again
Politics

BREAKING: President Tinubu Sends Negotiation Team to Niger Again

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the delegation of the leaders of the Islamic scholars to the Niger Republic for another round of negotiation with the military junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

The President came to the conclusion after meeting with the Islamic leaders known as the Ulama under the leadership of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a tweet by NTA on Thursday, August 24.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel