The election tribunal has given its verdict in a suit seeking the nullification of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu's election

The tribunal dismissed Labour Party's candidate in Bende Federal constituency, Frank Ifeanyi, for lacking merit

Justice Sampson Gane-led panel ruled that Kanu has the right to change his name as no person or group has the monopoly of any name.

Umuahia, Abia state - The candidate of the Labour Party for the Bende Federal constituency in Abia state, Frank Ifeanyi, has lost his case challenging the victory of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia dismissed Ifeanyi’s petition for lacking in merit, The Punch reported.

Benjamin Kalu defeats Labour Party in court Photo Credit:Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Source: Facebook

Tribunal dismisses matter challenging Kalu's election

The three-man panel by Justice Sampson Gane ruled that Kanu has the right to change his name as no person or group has the monopoly of any name.

The tribunal gave the judgement on Tuesday, August 22.

The Justice Gane-led tribunal added that Kalu equally harmonised the names in his certificate with a deed poll which was published in the Federal Government’s official gazette.

According to the judge, it was Ifeanyi’s responsibility to prove that the certificate Kalu submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not belong to him

However, the Labour Party candidate abandoned his case for the respondent to prove.

Kalu elected deputy speaker of House of Reps

