On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, INEC declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election

However, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP rejected the outcome of the poll and filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge INEC's declaration and APC's victory

Interestingly, a Nigerian lawyer and political analyst, Ekemini Eboro has revealed that the court will decide the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Lagos state, Nigeria - A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Ekemini Eboro, has predicted that the Presidential Election Petition Court will decide the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The court will decide the winner of the presidential poll, Lagos lawyer said.

Recall that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, filed a petition against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a chat with Legit.ng, on Wednesday, August 23, Eboro disclosed that the tribunal will decide between Atiku, Tinubu and Obi, the real winner of the election.

Speaking on who will win at the tribunal, the legal luminary said,

"This is matter sub judice. The Courts will decide."

Speaking further, Mr. Eboro urged aggrieved parties who might not be satisfied with the judgement of the tribunal, to head to the Supreme Court.

He opined thus;

"The Presidential Election Tribunal is expected to deliver it's verdict soon. Anyone who is aggrieved by the decision can appeal to the Supreme Court.

"In all that is done, nothing should jeopardize the peace of Nigeria."

Tinubu's victory: Tribunal reserves judgement

In a similar development, the presidential election petition court in Abuja has reserved judgement in the suit challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani stated this on Tuesday, August 1.

2023 presidency: How Tinubu defeated Atiku, Obi

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The PDP candidate polled 6,984,520 votes to come second, while Obi scored 6,101,533 votes.

However, both Atiku and Obi claimed they won the election and are challenging Tinubu's victory in court.

Source: Legit.ng