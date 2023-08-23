The federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by siblings of the suspended governor of the CBN against the DSS and the AGA

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, August 23, has struck out a joint case by George and Okanta, the siblings of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

According to The Nation, George and Okanta filed the suit against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The decision of the Justice E Okpe of the Abuja federal high court was informed by the withdrawal of the suit by the Emefieles.

The Emefiele siblings have dragged the DSS and the AGF to court over what they called an infringement on their fundamental human rights. Their decision was based on the accounts of issues about the embattled and suspended governor of the CBN.

At the hearing on Thursday morning, the AGF and the DSS did not oppose the withdrawal of the suit.

Since the suspension of Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu, he has been in the custody of the DSS. He was earlier charged with court for possession of guns, but the government later withdrew the case while instituting another N6.9 billion suit against him.

While in office, Emefiele introduced naira redesigned policy, a development that crippled the economy and kept many Nigerians stranded. This was because many people could not access their money, people died for not being to pay hospital bills, and many small-scale business owners could not survive.

Source: Legit.ng