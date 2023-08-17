The federal high court of Lagos has given its verdict on the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” instituted against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Wednesday morning, August 17, the court sitting in Lagos dismissed the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” suit against Emefiele following the withdrawal application by the federal government.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the court, while delivering his judgement, said the application filed by the director of public prosecution (DPP) to sought for the withdrawal of the case was in line with Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA).

The judge added that the section empowered him and the court to withdraw the charge, adding that there was no requirement for the application to be in writing.

Justice Oweibo then wondered what good it would be for the defendant if his court did not allow the withdrawal to come to pass.

The judge said:

“The prosecution has shown that they are not law abiding and have no respect for the court. The court cannot force them. What good will it be for the defendant who is in custody? Of what benefit will it be to keep the file in the court’s docket?"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Oweibo, the proper thing for him to do was to allow the federal government to withdraw the charge, adding that the prosecutor can abandon it and the court will still have to strike it out over lack of diligent prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng