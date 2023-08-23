Bosun Tijani is the federal minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy for the country

He replaced Isa Pantami, who occupied the decision position during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari

Tijani aims to build upon the foundation laid by Pantami and has already reached out to Nigerians, seeking their feedback and input

Bosun Tijani, the newly appointed minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, has a message for Nigerians.

In his first public communication to Nigerians since his appointment, Tijani on X, formerly Twitter, sought feedback from Nigerians on issues surrounding the new unified USSD short codes.

He wrote:

"Are you aware of the unified USSD shortcodes from the Nigerian Communications Commission for all mobile networks in Nigeria? What’s your experience been like? "

Bosun Tijani profile

Bosun Tijani is a 46-year-old tech entrepreneur and investor. He is famous for his exploit with Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), one of the most influential tech incubators on the continent.

CcHub operation is across Nigeria, Kenya, and, more recently, Namibia from humble beginnings in Yaba.

One of the highlights of his exploits is that he led the invitation of Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg to Nigeria.

Tijani will now be tasked with driving impactful policies to support the ecosystem he has helped build in Nigeria.

Nigerians react to Tijani requests

@tyolajide reacts:

"It's a small change that has a big impact on convenience, made life so much easier. Now, I can easily access services across different mobile networks without memorizing different codes."

@Ohiss said:

"Seamless, I don't have to memorize dozens of USSD codes, irrespective of how many mobile Sim cards I have got."

@onemindmickey2h also wrote:

"Mine is the cost of internet data in Nigeria. We need to push for Nigerians to have free, fast internet service for all citizens, but while at it, we should be making sure that the cost of internet access is cut down by at least 50%. Let's get to work, dear honorable minister."

@bayo_aduloju also said:

"It's been a hassle remembering the codes. Still find myself dialling *556#

