The newly sworn-in FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has revealed his plans for the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Wike said he is not in the FCT to flag APC or PDP flag but to improve the infrastructure in the capital city

The former Rivers state governor added that he wants to help President Bola Tinubu achieve his promises to the FCT

FCT, Abuja - The newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, said he is not in FCT to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said he is in the FCT to make sure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieve his campaign promises to the people of Abuja.

Nyesom Wike says he is not in the FCT to fly APC or PDP flag

I'm not in FCT to fly APC, PDP and flag

In a video shared by @DejiAdesogan, the former Rivers state governor stated this during a press briefing after he was sworn in as the FCT minister by President Tinubu, on Monday, August 21.

He said the problem of the FCT is not flying flags as he can hang APC, PDP or even Labour Party flags but improving the infrastructures in the FCT is his concern at the moment.

“We will not allow cows inside Abuja”: Wike says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there is a new sheriff in town, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This is as the newly sworn-in minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to end open grazing in Abuja, noting such can longer be tolerated.

Wike maintained strongly that his administration would consult with herdsmen, saying, "We will not allow cows inside Abuja".

Wike reveals PDP's role in his appointment

The new FCT minister disclosed that he informed the PDP national chairman about his appointment before taking up the ministerial job.

Wike, who is still a member of the PDP, urged Nigerians to forget the media propaganda, adding that all the party's leaders, including his state governor, told him to accept the position.

According to the former governor of Rivers state, the minority leaders of the House of Reps and Senate, the PDP zonal and his state's chairmen supported him in accepting the APC ministerial slot.

Source: Legit.ng