Nyesom Wike, the new FCT minister, has disclosed that he informed the PDP national chairman about his appointment before taking up the ministerial job

Wike, who is still a member of the PDP, urged Nigerians to forget the media propaganda, adding that all PDP leaders, including his state governor, told him to accept the position

According to the former governor of Rivers state, the minority leaders of the House of Reps and Senate, the PDP zonal and his state's chairmen supported him in accepting the APC ministerial slot

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has disclosed that his appointment into the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has the support of his party leaders, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, a two-term governor and former minister under the PDP platform, was said to have worked against the party during the 2023 presidential election over the leadership crisis that rocked the party ahead of the poll.

Wike reveals his talk with PDP before accepting Tinubu's nomination

Speaking to journalists on Monday, August 21, shortly after he was sworn-in, the former governor of Rivers State disclosed that he wrote to the PDP national chairman and other opposition stakeholders to inform them about his appointment. He said they all responded to his letter.

PDP leaders agreed that I should be minister under APC, Wike reveals

According to Wike, the PDP leaders, including his successor in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, agreed that he should accept the position. He then urged the public to forget about the propaganda online.

He said:

"I wrote to the National Party Chairman; I wrote to the minority leader of the House of Reps and Senate; I wrote to the zonal chairman of the party; I wrote to my state chairman; I wrote to my governor; all of them wrote me back to accepts it."

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Wike and four other governors of the PDP withdrew their support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, over the leadership crisis rocking the opposition and the failure of the former vice president to unite the party.

