Some of President Bola Tinubu's ministers-designate have been reported to still be collecting live pensions in their states.

These ministers-designate are former governors in their states and are still collecting live pensions from the state's pension payroll.

List of President Tinubu's ministers collecting a live pension Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike

Some of the ministers-designate still collecting pensions include:

Nyesom Wike

Wike has been designated as the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) and served Rivers State on two consecutive terms.

Being a two-term governor of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was still entitled to a live pension.

Abubakar Badaru

He was a two-term governor of Jigawa State, entitled to a live pension from the state coffer.

The former governor is being designated as minister of budget and national planning by President Tinubu.

Bello Matawalle

Matawale has been designated as minister of state for defence by President Bola Tinubu, a position that many political pundits have strongly criticized.

Being a one-term governor of the Zamfara State, Matawalle is one of President Tinubu's ministers collecting live pension from their states.

Adegboyega Oyetola

Like Matawalle, Oyetola is a one-term governor of Osun State and current on the payroll of the live pension of former governors in the state.

After losing his second term ambition, he has been appointed as the commission for transportation by President Tinubu and expected to be sworn in Monday, August 21.

David Umahi

The new minister of works was a two-term governor of Ebonyi state and collecting pension from the Southeast State.

He was the chairman of the southeast governors forum and contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket against President Tinubu ahead of 2023 general election.

Other President Tinubu's ministers and their states

Other ministers of President Tinubu who have been accused of receiving live pension in their states are listed below:

Simon Lalong (Plateau) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

Source: Legit.ng