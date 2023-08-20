Prominent politicians attended the wedding ceremony of Lloyd, son of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president

Notable names among the attendees are Peter Obi, David Umahi, Bukola Saraki, David Mark and others

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, August 19, at the Basilica of Grace Anglican in Abuja.

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, former senate presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki attended the wedding of Lloyd, son of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president in Abuja.

The wedding ceremony between Lloyd and Tiffany took place at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu district, Abuja, TheCable reported.

Ekweremadu’s son wedding took place in Abuja Photo Credit: Anthonia Ohaso Ihuigwe

Source: Facebook

Prominent politicians at Ekweremadu’s son wedding in Abuja

Other prominent politicians absent at the wedding were Deputy Speaker; Benjamin Kalu, minister-designate, David Umahi, and Dino Melaye, among others.

