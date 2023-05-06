Kayode Ajulo, a Nigerian lawyer, wrote the new British monarch, King Charles III, to consider the royal prerogative of mercy concerning Senator Ekweremadu’s matter

Reactions continue to trail the conviction of Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom (UK)

Speaking on the royal prerogative of mercy, Ajulo said that a precedent had been set in as far back as 1717 when King George did the same; also, in 2003 and 2021

Ibadan, Oyo State - Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer, has written to King Charles III, the monarch of the United Kingdom (UK), pleading for a prerogative of mercy for a former Deputy-Senate President of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, and wife, Beatrice, over their conviction by a UK court.

Ajulo made the plea in a letter to King Charles III obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6.

It would be recalled that Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice; and doctor, Obinna Obeta; were sentenced to nine years, four years and 10 years, respectively, in prison by an Old Bailey Court.

The sentencing follows their conviction in March for organ trafficking. The Ekweremadus’ sick daughter, Sonia, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ajulo said in his letter:

“Your Majesty, though invigorated by your coronation, I witnessed the same with mixed emotions.

“Ekweremadu and his wife have been convicted and sentenced accordingly and I plead that you graciously and mercifully invoke the Royal Prerogative of Mercy in favour of the couple."

Ekweremadus’ action was a “desperate” move by parents to save daughter’s life - Ajulo

Furthermore, the legal practitioner explained that the action of the Ekweremadus was a “desperate” move by parents in their quest to save the life of their daughter, Sonia.

Ajulo stated that the lady in question was in dire need of a kidney transplant, but unfortunately, her parents and their doctor went about the mission in the wrong way.

Ekweremadu's ordeal in the UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, wanted a new kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia, the Old Bailey heard.

The pair and Dr Obeta, 50, were previously convicted of conspiring to exploit the man.

The case is reportedly the first under modern slavery laws.

Their victim, a street trader in Lagos, was brought to the UK to provide a kidney for the Ekweremadus' daughter.

He fled in fear of his life and walked into a police station exactly a year ago to report what had happened after the Royal Free Hospital called a halt to the private £80,000 procedure.

