The PDP has lost another strong and founding member, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, to the APC in Sokoto State

Shagari served as minister of water resources under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a one-time deputy governor of the state

The PDP has been blamed for the defection of Shagari to the APC, citing the opposition party's unfairness and unjust to the former minister

Sokoto, Sokoto - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, the only surviving member of the party in Sokoto State and former minister of water resources, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shagari served as a minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration. He formally received his APC membership card from Abubakar Yabo, the party's state secretary and in the company of other executives of the APC in the state, Vanguard reported.

Shehu Shagari dumps PDP for APC

Source: Twitter

The former deputy governor of Sokoto State is considered a foundational member of the PDP, who has been in the party for over 25 years until August 2023, when he changed his political permutation to the APC.

Why Shagari Dumps PDP for APC

Those who spoke on his defection to the APC blamed the PDP national leadership for its unfairness and unjust to the former minister, despite his respect and loyalty to the opposition party.

They argued that many of his contemporaries had left the PDP, including Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election. They argued that Atiku was in ACN and APC before he returned to the PDP and claimed its presidential ticket.

Yabo confirmed that the ex-minister and former deputy governor of Sokoto has received his membership card in the state, adding that he is now a qualified and registered member of the APC in the state chapter.

