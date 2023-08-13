The February 25, 2023, presidential election in Nigeria is disputed and the two main opposition figures, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, are hopeful the final court verdict will swing in their favour

There are still several Nigerians who believe the incumbent leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be removed by the court

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has waded into the matter and released a prophecy that favours President Tinubu

Port Harcourt, River state - Port Harcourt-based pastor, Prophet Abel Boma has said President Bola Tinubu will emerge victorious in court.

Prophet Boma said President Tinubu has the backing of God — largely due to the assistance he has rendered to several people in the past.

"God will give Tinubu victory": Prophet Boma

According to the cleric, bitterness towards the incumbent Nigerian leader won’t take away the mantle of leadership from him.

He said in a video posted recently on his official YouTube page:

“The Lord said in the place of court, I will give him (Tinubu) victory.

“And when the court issues its final verdict, your protest will erupt to say ‘no’, everybody will say no to him, but I (God) am beginning to say yes.

“He has made people who they are without announcement, and he has touched lives without announcement. He has laid a sacrifice that you have never laid as a Christian and as a born-again.”

Tribunal: Prominent pastor makes revelation

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Port Harcourt-based pastor, Prophet Boma said if disgruntled citizens continue to condemn the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian leader will spend his complete term in office.

Speaking recently in a video posted on his official YouTube page, Prophet Boma stated that granted that a significant section of Nigerians continues to attack President Tinubu, “he will win” at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

President Tinubu's tenure in office

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam, the founder of the Throne of Power Ministry, said God showed him a prophecy two months ago that President Tinubu will lead Nigeria till 2031.

Pastor Nkemakolam stated that President Tinubu will neither be impeached nor will he die in office.

