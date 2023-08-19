FCT, Abuja - A new sheriff is in town to head the federal ministry of youth. He is Abubakar Momoh.

However, beyond being a certified engineer, there are other things to know about Momoh.

Engr. Abubakar Momoh (right) has been announced as the minister of youth. Photo credit: JesusSon Lucky Apeakhuye-Agbukor

Source: Facebook

We culled a great deal of our information from an August 15, Vanguard newspaper publication. Ahead of the swearing-in of the new ministers on Monday, August 21, here are 10 facts you might not know about the Edo-born politician.

1) Abubakar Momoh: Former house of reps member

Momoh has served twice as a member of the house of representatives representing Etsako federal constituency of Edo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 to contest in the Edo North senatorial election. He lost and then returned to the APC.

2) Abubakar Momoh: Indigene of Etsako

Momoh hails from Etsako East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

Etsako is one of the three major ethnic groups in Edo state.

3) Abubakar Momoh: Former secondary school teacher

Momoh served as a teacher at Ekperi Grammar School before pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He is said to have a passion for education.

4) Abubakar Momoh: Ex-SUG president

During his time at UNIBEN, he took part in student politics, becoming the Students’ Union Government (SUG) president.

This reportedly fueled his dedication to public service.

5) Abubakar Momoh: One-time councillor

Momoh became the chairman of his home council during the democratic transition.

He held a councillorship position in Etsako local government area.

6) Abubakar Momoh: Grassroots politician

The Vanguard publication noted that Momoh is a grassroots politician.

The paper described him as one of the Nigerian politicians who believe politics is best played at the grassroots level.

7) Abubakar Momoh: Education

Momoh continued education after his first degree.

He holds a master’s degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Public Administration (FPA) and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

8) Abubakar Momoh: Very loyal to Oshiomhole

The minister is said to be very loyal to former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole.

He was among those who championed the governorship election of Oshiomhole under the then Action Congress (AC) in 2007.

9) Abubakar Momoh: Alleged Oshiomhole nominee

He appears to have been nominated by Oshiomhole, an associate of President Bola Tinubu.

Momoh is due to be sworn in soon -- alongside 44 others.

10) Abubakar Momoh: Holder of several traditional titles

Momoh is a holder of several traditional titles in Edo North, including the titles of Otsegbhe of Okpella Kingdom and Ezomo of Three Ibie Kingdom.

He is also the Udi of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, Obhada of Okpe Kingdom, and Okhai of South Ibie Kingdom.

John Enoh: Facts about new sports minister

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted the new minister of sports, John Enoh.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the new ministers on Monday, August 21, here are 5 facts you might not know about the Cross River-born politician.

Source: Legit.ng