Peter Obi has again caught public attention following his recent visit to Kano State as a wedding guest

The Labour Party bannerman was a guest at the wedding of the Deputy Senate President’s son to the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

He became a trending social media topic when he was pictured with Senate President Godswill Akpbio and other opposition lawmakers

Kano, Kano - The city of Kano had an August visitor when the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attended a wedding.

It was the wedding ceremony of Abdullahi Barau Jibrin and Bilikisu Aliyu Madaki, the son and daughter of the Deputy Senate President’s son, Barau Jibrin and the deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki.

Peter Obi attends the wedding of the Deputy Senate President’s son to the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Reps in Kano State. Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Confirming this development on social media, Bashir Ahmad, a media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, wrote:

"Peter Obi attended wedding of Deputy Senate President’s son in Kano today. Peter has just joined the real politics, I am happy for him."

The post came with a photo where Senate President Godwill Akpabio and Senator Barau were pictured together with Peter Obi.

Netizens react

This photo sparked a lot of reactions, with several opinions about the motive of the picture and what it meant for Nigerian politics.

@JWEZEE wrote:

"Something is cooking, now suddenly Our Principal Mr. Peter Obi is the new star boy. Everybody wants to align before court judgement "

@CasiusClayy wrote:

"The people we are fighting each other for, all of them are friends but you blocked me because I didn’t support your candidate are you not a clown?"

@mayor1use wrote:

"See how all of them gather am. Celebrity. His Excellency The President!. The man Nigerians Voted For."

@matyres wrote:

"See the admiration they have for him...hanging around him makes them feel like they can launder their image. The ORIGINAL!!!"

@HarrisoN_0bi wrote:

"See as all of them humble because of Peter Obi.

"Wise Politicians. One leg dy Peter Obi side, the other dy the Drug baron Incase yawa gas tomorrow."

