Festus Keyamo has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assigning him a ministerial portfolio

Keyamo promised not to disappoint President Tinubu as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

The immediate former Minister of State for Employment is among the newly appointed ministers that were assigned portfolios

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The newly appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial portfolio.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers after their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Keyamo thanked President Tinubu for the ministerial appointment and promised not to disappoint him.

Keyamo promises not to disappoint Tinubu for appointing him as aviation minister Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former Minister of State for Employment under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration stated this via his Twitter handle @fkeyamo

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘“Thank you, Mr. President. On my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

Full List of President Tinubu’s Ministers and Their Portfolios

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16,

Jonathan, Buhari's Ex-Ministers in Tinubu's Cabinet and Their Portfolios

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, August 16, released portfolios for his 45 newly appointed ministers.

The Nigerian Senate had confirmed 45 ministerial nominees sent for screening and confirmation.

Here are the ministers that have served under Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

List of Top 10 Crucial Ministries in Tinubu's Cabinet, Ministers Heading Them and Their States of Origin

Forty-five newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, August 16.

However, 10 of these ministries are considered crucial to every life of Nigerians and the success of the Tinubu administration.

Here are the key ministries and ministers in Tinubu's administration.

“I had lost hope”: Festus Keyamo reveals what he was about to do before making Tinubu’s ministerial list

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said he has lost hope of becoming a minister after President Bola Tinubu submitted the first batch of the ministerial to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Keyamo disclosed that he was about to go on vacation with his family before he heard of his ministerial appointment.

Source: Legit.ng