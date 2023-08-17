On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers-designate

The presidency announced that Tinubu will officially swear in the new ministers on Monday, August 21st, 2023 at the Villa in Abuja

Meanwhile, one major ministry which is very crucial in the nation, the petroleum ministry; is yet to get a minister in Tinubu's cabinet

State House, Abuja - There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will head the petroleum ministry just like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

In the portfolios released by President Tinubu on Wednesday night, August 16, no minister was deployed to the petroleum ministry.

President Tinubu has yet to appoint a petroleum minister

Legit.ng reported earlier that Tinubu had allotted portfolios to the 45 minister-designates screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

Among those portfolios are Dave Umahi, minister of works, Wale Edun, Finance and Coordinating Economy; Nyesom Wike, Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice; among others.

Interestingly, Tinubu has not assigned any minister-designate to the petroleum ministry; and this has raised questions, especially from oil marketers and workers who believed he has assigned the seat to himself and urged him to deliver results.

Tinubu yet to appoint minister of petroleum, Bayo Onanuga confirmed

But Bayo Onanuga, the former director media and publicity Tinubu/Shettima campaign who described the development as a surprise, noted that Tinubu has not named the minister of petroleum.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, on Wednesday night, Onanuga shed more light on the development.

He tweeted:

"Surprises as President Tinubu releases portfolios of ministers. Tinubu has not named the Minister of Petroleum. The ministry, however, has been broken into two, with 2 ministers of state, all from the South-South. Yusuf Tuggar, ambassador to Germany is the foreign minister, Dele Alake Solid Minerals, Mohammed Idris Information Minister, Festus Keyamo will be in charge of aviation and aerospace development, while Nyesom Wike will be in charge of the FCT Ministry. Ministry of environment is reserved for Kaduna state."

Presidency reveals date Tinubu will swear in new ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in the newly appointed ministers at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja by 10:00 am, presidency affirmed.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, made this disclosure on Wednesday night, August 16, 2023, in a statement.

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu appoints Matawalle as defence state minister

The former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has expressed deep concern as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed the former governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as the minister of state defence.

Sani in a post shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday night, August 16, wondered why a retired Military officer was not appointed as the defence minister with the current security challenges Nigeria is faced with.

