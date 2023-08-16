A PDP senatorial candidate in Ogun state, David Aderinokun has reacted to the N2 million "holiday allowance" given to senators

Aderinokun said the 2m that was sent to senators isn’t a big deal and even too small for a federal lawmaker

He, however, said the federal lawmakers making it public is a bit insensitive to plight of Nigerians

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun Central, David Aderinokun said the N2 million that was given to senators is too small for a federal lawmaker in Nigeria.

Aderinokun said the N2m is not a big deal and he sees no reason why Nigerians should make a fuss about it.

“Aderinokun defends N2m senators “holiday allowance” Photo Credit:@daderinokun

Source: UGC

During a plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…”

N2m “holiday allowance” is too small for a senator

He stated this via his Twitter handle @daderinokun while reacting to the “holiday allowance” that was sent to the senators.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The 2m that was given to senators isn’t a big deal. It is even too small for a senator. What can a family man do with 2m Naira($2k). Why are we making it a big deal. But they shouldn't have made it public. Making it public is a bit insensitive to the plight of Nigerians."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) Magaji Tambuwal, has disowned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over his statement that money has been sent into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

Akpabio, during a Senate plenary, has said “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…”

Akpabio’s Blunder: Shehu Sani reveals how legislators' accounts are credited

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has ‘revealed’ how accounts of federal legislators in the National Assembly are credited.

He wrote via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani that federal lawmakers' accounts are credited under the mute button.

Breakdown of Nigerian Senators' Salaries, Allowances Emerges

A breakdown of the salaries and allowances of Nigerian Senators representing the 109 senatorial districts across the country has emerged.

The salaries and allowances of the senators have always been of great concern and generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

"They are suffocating the poor": Knocks as Akpabio says senators have been sent "enjoyment allowance"

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media to react to the comment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying "In order for us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly.”

Akpabio stated this while addressing fellow senators at the Red Chambers on Monday, August 7.

Source: Legit.ng