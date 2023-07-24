The former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has revealed the main promise the ruling APC made to Nigerians during the campaign

The senator representing Edo North noted that the APC did not promise Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu's government will be rosy when they campaigned for the 2023 election

Oshiomhole noted that Tinubu's is not a magician and nobody promised Nigerians a magical solution to the country's major challenges

A Senator representing Edo North Adams Oshiomhole has revealed what the All Progressives Congres (APC) did not promise Nigerians during the campaign for the 2023 election.

The former national chairman of the APC disclosed that the ruling party did not promise miracles to Nigerians when they campaigned for the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Guardian reported.

Oshiomhole says Tinubu is not a magician as he noted APC didn't promise Nigerians a miracle. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Be patient with Tinubu, Oshiomhole urges Nigerians

Oshiomhole, made this disclosure when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The former Edo state governor said Nigerians need to be patient with the new government, noting that the president is not a magician that will immediately solve all problems in the country, Daily Trust report added.

“They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution,” Oshiomhole said.

“You don’t need to give me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you who was reporting it. Whatever you reported, we were the source. We did not promise a 24-hour solution. We did not promise miracles. We did not promise an overnight solution," he added.

