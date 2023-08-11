Reactions have started trailing the proposed increment in the proposed tuition fee of the University of Ibadan (UI)

Taking to its Twitter page, OmoIyawoli said current Nigeria is a bat time for anyone to be in public universities

Students with lab-related courses of UI would start paying N230 and above; non-lab students 125,500, while studio and digital students will pay 175,000

Ibadan, Oyo - The University of Ibadan, a federal institution, has reportedly joined the list of federal universities that have massively increased tuition fees since the signing of the student loan bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu has denied directing the institutions from increasing their tuition fees, adding that university education remained free.

UI proposes massive increment in school fees Photo Credit: @AdedejiRx

Source: Facebook

Presidency denies increment in school fees

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, said the federal universities only announced “discretionary charges” for registration, laboratory, and hostel accommodation, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in a tweet by OmoIyawoli on Thursday, August 10, a breakdown of the payment students of the University of Ibadan (UI) would start paying from the academic session showed lab courses-related students would pay N230,500; non-lab students 125,500 while studio and digital students will pay 175,000.

OmoIyawoli captioned the tweet:

"A very bad time to be in Public varsity. UI just served her students hot breakfast. 230k plus accommodation, 45k plus 20k each for Utility and Tech levies. GES 8k.

"323k as a fresher is hooge."

Speaking with Legit.ng, an immediate past student leader of the University of Ibadan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the proposed fee was ridiculous.

Reactions from the comment section read below:

Asking for medical students, @n_ev_er_mi_nd said:

"Is that 100K the professional levy, or college still gonna add their own 100k of the professional levy?"

Wilfred begged for God's mercy:

"We wey con get 2 siblings for UI bayi.

"Oluwa shaanu ni period yi"

A user with the handle @AkirogunAdejumo said:

"HPTL no dey here ahhhhh."

On his part, @ur_blooder lamented that the Direct Entry (DE) students would be worst affected. He said:

"Worst thing to be now is a DE student for MBBS

"Pay fresher fee, pay HPTL."

Emmanuel Ogunkunle prayed for God's favour in this regime and that of his family. He wrote:

"Lol, it will favour me and my family."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng