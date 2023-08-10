President Bola Tinubu has been asked to reconsider adding to the number of those who will fill up his cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to increase the number of ministers.

The House of Reps Deputy Speaker Kalu visits Ganduje on Thursday, August 10, and lobbies for ministerial slots for S/East. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Consider increasing ministerial slots for South-East, Kalu urges Tinubu

Kalu on Thursday, August 9, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider increasing the ministerial slots for South-East for the sake of equity and federal character, The Punch reported.

The lawmaker made the plea when he paid a visit to the national chairman of the ruling APC and former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat on Thursday.

Ministerial slots: "South East region deserved more", says Kalu gives reason

In the composition of 48 ministers screened by the Senate, North-west, the zone with the highest number of states got 10 ministerial slots while North-East received eight, North-Central (8), South-West (9), South-South (9) and South-East (5).

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Kalu, the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, argued that the South East region deserved more.

Source: Legit.ng