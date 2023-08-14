President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to save Nigerians from sufferings and not kill the people

Pastor Tunde Bakare said President Tinubu should address the root cause of corruption that has bedevilled the economy

Bakare said President Tinubu announcing palliatives cannot address the root cause of the problem

Ikeja, Lagos state - The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to kill corruption and not Nigerians.

Bakare said President Tinubu should address the root cause of corruption and save Nigerians from sufferings, Channels TV.

Tunde Bakare tells President Tinubu not to kill Nigerians Photo Credits:@T_Bakare/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“Mr President, kill Corruption, not Nigerians”

The clergyman stated this while speaking on the “State of the Nation” address broadcast on Sunday, August 13.

“Mr President, even though you have announced some palliatives, let me remind you that palliatives cannot address the root cause of the problem,”

Bakare said in an ideologically charged “State of the Nation” address broadcast on Sunday.

“Therefore, we demand that you address the root cause of the problem. Take the yoke off the neck of the poor, go after the loot, recover the loot, and retool it to the benefit of Nigerians. In simple terms, Mr President, kill corruption, not Nigerians.”

