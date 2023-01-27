The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, does not believe Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi will go far in the coming presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While in a recent interview, Bakare opined that if the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (Kwankwaso) and of the Labour Party (Obi) had put aside their political differences, and forged a union, they would have made serious impact and shaken the frontline competitors.

Bakare admitted that with the influence of Atiku Abubakar and Asiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to go anywhere with their ambition.

The outspoken cleric stated:

“Imagine if Obi and Kwankwaso had put their differences aside and they forge a team that could be an alternative to these men of wealth, men of experience, who have been there all along, they would have been able to shake the system better than they are now doing as individuals running their race.

“They would have shaken the two frontline parties if they had put their houses together but right now, I do not see how much impact they would have in the election.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng