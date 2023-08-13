Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has gotten married to his second wife, Aisha Habibu Shuaibu

His father, Nasir El-Rufai, was conspicuously absent from the wedding of the House of Representatives member

Recall that El-Rufai was reported to have jetted out of the country while waiting for his confirmation as minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, was conspicuously absent at the wedding ceremony of his eldest son, Bello.

According to The Nation, Bello El-Rufai got married to his second wife, Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, on Saturday, August 13.

El-Rufai absent from son's wedding Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai travels out of Nigeria

Recall that the former governor was said to have jetted out of Nigeria while waiting for the Senate clearance for his ministerial nomination.

Last week, the Red Chamber confirmed the appointment of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the three nominees whose confirmation was suspended by the Senate included El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta and Danladi Abubakar from Taraba State.

On Tuesday, August 8, the former governor reportedly met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja before he flew abroad.

Where El-Rufai travels to after meeting with President Tinubu

Sources within the presidency disclosed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be in Europe but would first stop in Egypt.

There has been knocks and condemnation over the failure of the Senate to confirm the ministerial nomination of El-Rufai.

However, his son, Bello is the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on banking regulations. He had a second and private Nikkah with the daughter of the former military administrator for Plateau and Niger State, Habibu Shuaibu, in Abuja.

Bello El-Rufai was elected in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

