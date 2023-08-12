At the moment, the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has left the shores of Nigeria

Reports have it that this was immediately after he met with President Bola Tinubu and declared his non-interest in the ministerial appointment

El-Rufai was among the nominated ministers who were not confirmed by the Senate due to security checks

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has traveled out of Nigeria, immediately after withdrawing his interest in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial appointment.

Nasir El-Rufai said he prefers to work with Tinubu as an outside counsellor. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Where El-Rufai traveled to after dropping ministerial ambition

A credible source told Daily Trust that El-Rufai was off to Europe, but will be in Egypt first.

Prior to his travelling, New Telegraph reported that Tuesday’s meeting, August 8, between the former governor and Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja was kept private.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, El-Rufai informed Tinubu that he was no longer interested in becoming a minister but would still make his fair share of contributions to Nigeria’s development as a private man.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate had last week approved the appointment of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees submitted by President Tinubu.

This development has so far led to criticism and heated debate in the polity, considering El-Rufai's close relationship with Tinubu and the role he played in his emergence as Niger's president.

FLASHBACK: ‘I prefer to support Tinubu as an outside counsellor’, El-Rufai opens up on ministerial appointment

An old video of the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai stating his position regarding an appointment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has emerged.

It would be noted that the former governor is among the governors elected under the platform o the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that stood firmly and supported Tinubu's emergence as president.

But El-Rufai, in an interview he granted before he handed power to his predecessor, Uba Sani in Kaduna state, reveal his final stance on ministerial portfolio in Tinubu's government.

“Cabals behind El-Rufai’s ordeal, delay not allowed”, Council of Imams sends strong warning to Senate

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna state has rejected the Senate's reason for the non-confirmation of the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as a ministerial nominee.

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State, described the senate's reason for not confirming El-Rufai as mere "politics of vendetta and abuse of power", against the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng