The non-confirmation of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has continued to spark debate heated debate online

Some reports indicated El-Rufai has reportedly dropped his interest to be part of a minister in President Bola Tinubu's government, other reports noted cabals are behind his non-confirmation

But the former governor of Kaduna state in an old video making rounds the internet has said he preferred to support Tinubu as an outsider rather than work as a minister in his government

An old video of the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai stating his position regarding an appointment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has emerged.

It would be noted that the former governor is among the governors elected under the platform o the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that stood firmly and supported Tinubu's emergence as president.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in an old video disclosed he would love to work with Tinubu as an outside counsellor and tell him the truth. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

But El-Rufai, in an interview he granted before he handed power to his predecessor, Uba Sani in Kaduna state, reveal his final stance on ministerial portfolio in Tinubu's government.

In the interview held at his residence, with PremiumTimes, El-Rufai disclosed he preferred to work outside Tinubu's government and reveal hidden truths to Tinubu, whenever the need arises.

El-Rufai said;

"I was minister 20 years ago. I was privileged to be a minister of the FCT twenty years ago. Director General of BPE for four years, and I will be 63 years old a week from today.

"And quite frankly, I believe that Nigeria has a pool of talented young people that can do whatever job that may be offered to them. And I have a pool of these young people, many that I have worked with, many that I have mentored over the years.

"And I have told Asiwaju several times that there is hardly any assignment that you offer me that I cannot get you a better younger person. Of course, he doesn't agree with that, it is an ongoing discussion.

"My preference after my handover by the Grace of God is to take a break and complete my Ph.D. in governance and public policy at a university in the Netherlands.

"After my tenure, I intend to conclude my Ph.D., write my book, and care for my children and I will decide what next.

"Of course, I will like for our party to succeed. I will be around and available to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be a very successful and effective president in any way that I can; but preferably as an outside counsellor who can tell him what others cannot tell him."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section on Instagram and reacted to the interview.

musty_sule wrote:

"The iron man. All the best."

felixmonan wrote:

"Sounds smart, but all na still politics."

md_3ac wrote:

"Is it a matter of principle. Kudos ."

oluseundavids wrote:

"He was schemed out. It's wise to have plan B always."

ikolonando wrote:

"They have rejected him."

Watch El-Rufai's full interview below;

