Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has said that the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, was the only Nigerian Christian leader that will make heave

According to Obasanjo, Dr Sunday Mbang was very upright and not emotional during his lifetime

The former president also disclosed that he always sought the counsel of the late cleric on intense matters

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has made a prophetic statement, revealing who among the Christian leaders will finally make it to heaven.

The former president disclosed that the only Nigerian Christian leader he was sure of making it to heaven was Dr Sunday Mbang, CON, the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, PM News reported.

Obasanjo reveals only Nigerian Christian leader that would make heaven

Source: Twitter

Being a special guest of honour at the funeral service of the late Prelate in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, August 11.

According to the former President, the late cleric was not only forthright but also not emotional. He disclosed that the Prelate was one of the persons he consulted with shortly after he was released from prison when he was asked to come and contest for the office of the president.

Obasanjo speaks on his relationship with late CAN president

Obasanjo added that during his consultation with Mbang, he enormously gained from his advice, adding that he was a man who always sought his counsel because of his forthrightness.

He stressed that at some point during the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Udom, he would visit the state under the guise of visiting the governor to seek the prelate counsel on burning issues.

Mbang was the first black President of the World Methodist Council and the former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President. He died at 86 in Uyo on Tuesday, May 16.

