The Senate on Monday, August 7, confirmed 45 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu after screening them

Among the ministers-designate is Henry Dele Alake, a long-time ally of President Tinubu who is a media practitioner

Alake, from Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria, is the immediate past special adviser on media and publicity to President Tinubu

Ikeja, Lagos state - A communications specialist, Bamidele Johnson, on Tuesday, August 8, picked Dele Alake as the ideal candidate for the Minister of Information position.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Johnson said Alake’s expertise makes him the right man for the Information ministry.

Dele Alake is one of the favourites for the Minister of Information post. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Ministerial list: ‘Dele Alake has the tools’

Johnson, however, tasked Alake on credibility in the event he is assigned to head the Ministry of Information.

He told Legit.ng:

“He's functioned in a similar capacity at the state level and under the same man. He expresses himself with clarity. He needs to make himself believable, which is something Information Ministers hardly manage to do. But he has the tools.”

