Bosun Tijani, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has apologised to the Senate for an old tweet in which he described them as 'morons.'

The Ogun State ministerial nominee was tackled by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District, on Saturday, August 4.

Tijani tendered his apologies during his ministerial screening session at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

