The Senate has concluded the screening of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu

But taking a rewind, there was an emotional development that occurred during the screening of Professor Tahir Mamman

The lecturer who is a ministerial nominee gazed as one of his former students spoke in his defense during the screening at the Red Chamber

Professor Mamman who hails from Adamawa state is one out of the 45 nominees confirmed as a member of President Tinubu’s cabinet.

A former university student defended Professor Tahir Mamman during his ministerial screening. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

How ex-Borno Varsity student defended Professor Tahir Mamman during ministerial screening

The professor of Law was defended by a former student, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, who said the nominee treated him well during his university days, and in return blew his trumpet at the Red Chamber, Daily Trust reported.

During the screening, Lawan, representing Borno Central senatorial district, said Mamman was his former law lecturer and Dean of student affairs, adding that he equipped him intellectually and otherwise.

The professor had a smooth screening" at the red chamber

The words of the student-led to the professor's easy passage with the lawmakers at the National Assembly.

Watch Mamman's screening below;

Senate transmits Wike, Alake, and 42 other confirmed names to presidency

The Godswill Akapbio-led Senate has transmitted the names of the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to the presidency after rigorous screening at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

This development was confirmed by the senior special assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, August 8.

When asked why the ministerial list had increased from 42 to 48, Senator Gumel stated that the ministries that were merged during the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari would be separated in this administration.

Senate gives fresh update on El-Rufai, 2 other unconfirmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

Meanwhile, the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu may be re-invited by the Senate for another screening.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu disclosed this a day after the Red Chamber suspended their confirmations.

The confirmation of Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna, Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state were suspended due to security clearance.

Source: Legit.ng