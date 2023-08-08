All road leads to the presidential villa as it has been confirmed that the Senate has transmitted 45 names of confirmed ministerial nominees to the presidency

Senator Abdullahi Gumel confirmed this to National Assembly correspondents on Tuesday, August 8

However, names like Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Oketette and Abubakar Danladi did not make the list due to a series of petitions against them

FCT, Abuja - The Godswill Akapbio-led Senate has transmitted the names of the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to the presidency after rigorous screening at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

This development was confirmed by the senior special assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, August 8, Channels TV reported.

The likes of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State were not sent to the presidency. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

When asked why the ministerial list had increased from 42 to 48, Senator Gumel stated that the ministries that were merged during the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari would be separated in this administration.

Senator Gumel lauded the resilience and steadfastness of the lawmakers during the ministerial screening at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Meanwhile, the Senate partially concluded with its ministerial screening after clearing and confirming 45 out of 48 nominees sent to the red chamber by President Tinubu.

However, three ministerial nominees are still being scrutinised due to a series of petitions filed against them.

These ministerial nominees are former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

Wike, Alake, Matawalle, Betta and others make up list sent to presidency

Meanwhile, the 45 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate include Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.

Senate gives fresh update on El-Rufai, 2 other unconfirmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

Meanwhile, the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu may be re-invited by the Senate for another screening.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu disclosed this a day after the Red Chamber suspended their confirmations.

The confirmation of Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna, Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state were suspended due to security clearance.

Source: Legit.ng